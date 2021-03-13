MOBE Mondays Women In Music: Preserving The Legacy At Our Music Museums

*In celebration of music during Women’s History Month, MOBE (Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment) is hosting a special Tuesday episode of their virtual MOBE Mondays series on Tuesday, March 16th at 7 pm ET, 6 pm CT, 4 pm PT. Women In Music: Preserving The Legacy At Our Music Museums promises an exciting conversation about preserving and celebrating Black culture at these institutions.

Hosted by Gail Mitchell, Executive Director, R&B/Hip Hop at Billboard, the speakers include Tuwisha Rogers Simpson, National Museum of African American Music; Nwaka Onwusa, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Robin R. Terry, Motown Museum and Renee Foster, Universal Hip Hop Museum. Through their collections of artifacts and interactive exhibits, the museums educate and inspire visitors about the creators, performers and impact of the various forms of Black music, while providing an economic benefit to the city in which they are housed. The session will be live on Facebook on the #MOBESymposium page, facebook.com/MOBESymposium and on the YouTube channel, MOBE Symposium

MOBE (pronounced MO-Bee) is a business, brand and career accelerator, where Marketing, Technology, Sports and Entertainment professionals converge with early-stage/growing businesses, business professionals and corporations. Since 1992, the MOBE Symposium has delivered business building, education, and mentoring resources for African-American professionals and other entrepreneurs. The MOBE Mondays series has generated over 100,000 views and attracted participants around the world. Details on their events can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube at MOBE Symposium or at mobesymposium.com.