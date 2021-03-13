Dee Barnes Speaks Out After Dr. Dre’s Wife was Denied Restraining Order (Like She was, Too)

*Hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes has reacted to recent news that a judge denied Nicole Young a restraining order against her estranged husband, music mogul Dr. Dre.

As previously reported, Nicole Young, who has accused Dr. Dre of physically abusing her, filed for the order after he called her a “greedy b****” in a song that was premiered on Instagram last month. He raps,

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury. I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s— / Greedy b—-, take a pick / Girl you know how money get.” The lyrics came after she asked for $2 million a month in spousal support.

Nicole Young reportedly said the track was “threatening,” but a judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to grant her the order.

Dee Barnes took to Twitter to respond.

“This news triggered me… I was also denied restraining order after being brutally assaulted and receiving threats from #DrDre. I’m logging off need a mental health break.” In April 2019, Dee Barnes appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and detailed an incident between her and Dr. Dre where he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground at a party.

