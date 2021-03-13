Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Dee Barnes Speaks Out After Dr. Dre’s Wife was Denied Restraining Order (Like She was, Too)

By Fisher Jack
0

Dee Barnes - Dr Dre (Getty)
Dee Barnes – Dr Dre (Getty)

*Hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes has reacted to recent news that a judge denied Nicole Young a restraining order against her estranged husband, music mogul Dr. Dre.

As previously reported, Nicole Young, who has accused Dr. Dre of physically abusing her, filed for the order after he called her a “greedy b****” in a song that was premiered on Instagram last month. He raps,

“Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury. I see you trying to f— me while I’m in surgery / In ICU, death bed, on some money s— / Greedy b—-, take a pick / Girl you know how money get.” The lyrics came after she asked for $2 million a month in spousal support.

Nicole Young reportedly said the track was “threatening,” but a judge said there wasn’t enough evidence to grant her the order.

Dee Barnes took to Twitter to respond.

“This news triggered me… I was also denied restraining order after being brutally assaulted and receiving threats from #DrDre. I’m logging off need a mental health break.” In April 2019, Dee Barnes appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and detailed an incident between her and Dr. Dre where he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground at a party.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Oklahoma High School B-ball Announcer Blames His Diabetes for N-word Comments / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleD.C.-Area Training Program Helps Youth Rise Above Inner-City Challenges
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO