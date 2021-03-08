Monday, March 8, 2021
Home COVID-19
COVID-19

Theirrien ‘Tee’ Clark John Hopkins Hospital’s Earliest and Sickest COVID-19 Patient Receives Honorary Doctor’s White Coat

By Fisher Jack
0

Theirrien 'Tee' Clark
Theirrien ‘Tee’ Clark

*(Baltimore) — One of Howard County, Maryland’s first COVID-19 cases, Theirrien “Tee” Clark, has received an honorary Doctor’s White Coat from John Hopkins Hospital for his miraculous recovery after a 46-day hospitalization.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students and was created by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993. During the ceremony, a white coat is placed on each student’s shoulders and often the Hippocratic Oath is recited, signifying their entrance into the medical profession.

On December 18, 2020, I was recognized (virtually) by Johns Hopkins, and given an honorary Doctor’s White Coat during their traditional annual white coat ceremony for incoming medical students. I was able to share my story for these future physicians, and I let them know just how valuable their work is to patients and families like me and mine. It was a very emotional and rewarding opportunity to be able to give a detailed recap of my experiences during my hospitalization. I was their longest and sickest patient in the ICU when this started.”

Theirrien 'Tee' Clark and Marcy_2020
Theirrien ‘Tee’ Clark and wife, Marcy

When Theirrien “Tee” Clark’s wife Marcy dropped him off at Maryland’s Johns Hopkins Howard County General Hospital on March 20 of last year for a quick imaging test. She waited in the parking lot for his return, neither was unduly concerned. The couple had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days earlier.  Marcy’s symptoms remained relatively mild, while Tee developed a progressive cough. Tee’s doctor ordered the test as a precaution because his cough wasn’t getting better.

Tee never came back to the car that night. A chest X-ray showed he was in lung failure; the doctors needed to insert a breathing tube immediately.  “I was halfway out of it from the medication and let me tell you, my eyes woke up really quickly when they said lung failure,” says Tee, who was transferred to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he remained on a ventilator for four weeks and stayed for 46 days.  There were multiple instances when doctors weren’t sure if Tee would live, he was given a less than 15% chance of survival, while on the ventilator.

He began to recover Easter Passover week after weeks of collective prayers from family and friends. Tee was removed from the ventilator on 4/17. Finally, he was released from the hospital on (5/6/20), one day after he and Marcy’s 5-year wedding anniversary.

My friends and family have affectionately named me “Dr. Tee”.  I tease my Hopkins physicians that I am now their colleague, and that we can hold future appointments in the employee lounge, now that I have my white coat. I get lots of smiles on that one. They are very excited and proud of my progress.”

The couple both agree that they will take the vaccine. We understand the importance of getting our community vaccinated and want to share our experience and bring a personal ‘call to action’ to black churches, businesses, community leaders, educators, and others.  “I want to debunk the myths around the vaccine” says Marcy Myles-Clark, who is also a (20+ year veteran) pharmaceutical rep.

One year after the couple’s battle with COVID-19, Marcy Myles-Clark is set to release her debut book, Praying Wife, Healed Husband, a riveting account of Marcy’s spiritual fight on behalf of her husband, Tee. Using her journal entries, medical records and a series of communications with her husband’s medical staff, family and friends, Marcy recounts how she remarkably and relentlessly stirred up a bounty of prayer warriors to breathe hope into a hopeless situation—and bring her husband home.

To learn more about the couple’s journey and about the book, visit www.PrayingWifeHelps.com.
source: Dawn Michelle Hardy – President , Dream Relations PR & Literary Consulting Agency

Previous articleRare Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Sells for Nearly $1.8M at Auction
Next articleMichael B. Jordan, Kamala Harris Talk HBUCs Ahead of 2021 NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO