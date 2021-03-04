Thursday, March 4, 2021
Winn-Dixie Celebrates 101-Year-Old Employee With Grant In Her Honor (Watch)

Romay Davis
*Last month, an Alabama Winn-Dixie grocery store honored its 101-year-old employee by naming a grant in her honor.

Romay Davis, born October 29, 1919, in King George County, Virginia, was first hired as a spry 80-year-old after her husband died in 2001. She decided to go back to work, and has been employed at the store ever since, even through the current coronavirus pandemic.

Before her Winn Dixie run, she made history during World War II as a member of the first all-Black Women Army Corps unit. After the war, she began a three-decade career in fashion as a model in New York, acquiring several honors and accolades along the way, including a master’s degree and a Black Belt in Taekwondo.

Davis retired in 1982, spending time with her husband and family until the death of her husband brought her back to the workforce. Now, in honor of Davis, Winn Dixie has created the “Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program,” which supports nonprofits fighting for racial equity and social justice. Funds from the grant will go to support the nonprofits and help address racial disparities in education, health care, and issues of food insecurity. The store has even created #RomayDavisDay celebrating her in Montgomery, Alabama.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, stated, “As we celebrate Ms. Romay, we are moved by her unwavering dedication and strong work ethic, which inspires others to be their best.”

Watch her amazing story below:

Previous articleZoe Saldana Catches Her for Comments About ‘Black Struggle in the Dominican Republic’
EURPublisher01

