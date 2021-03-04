‘Boogie’ Stars Share BTS Memories Of Pop Smoke | Watch

*He’s the star basketball player and she’s his high-school paramour.

Taylor Takahashi and Taylour Paige lead “Boogie” coming out this Friday. The young drama also stars the late Brooklyn rapper, Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, making his acting debut as Monk a local legend with superior hoop skills.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas chatted with the duo about chemistry, pet names and behind the scenes fun with Pop.

Q: What was your audition process like?

TP: We didn’t have any of that and that really doesn’t happen. I’ve had to audition for everything I’ve ever done. I got offered the role based on an audition I did for the casting director [for a different film] but I didn’t get that role. But she loved my audition so much, she sent the tape to Eddie Huang (writer/director). When I got the audition originally, I was like, ‘guys I’m not playing a high-schooler, I’m going to get dragged.’ Then the role came back around and I said, ‘okay path of least resistance…I had just done “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”…it feels good to be working like this.’

We didn’t have a chemistry read but we had chemistry because we’re homies and wanted the movie to work. I had two days to prep for the role.

Q: There’s a scene where Monk confronts Boogie (Takahashi) about Eleanor’s (Paige) nickname, what was it like filming that scene with Pop?

TT: It was fun. What’s funny is I don’t know what Pop’s image is to everyone – if they think he’s a hard rapper or whatever – but he’s a really super funny guy. Originally, there was a fight scene and in-between takes we’d be practicing our punches and then he’d just start dying with laughter. We had these super light moments. And you could tell he was trying to tap into his character and [that tough guy].

The Focus Feature flick also Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (from the “Spider-Man” universe, “Love, Simon”) Pamelyn Chee (“Princess of Nebraska”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”) and Lenard McKelvey aka Charlamagne tha God.