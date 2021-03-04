Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Award-Winning Recording Artist Karima Signs Solo Pact with DARE Records

By Gwendolyn Quinn
0

KarimaPhoto3
Karima (Photo Credit: Courtesy of DARE Records)

*Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist Karima, best known as the co-founder and member of the award-winning Contemporary Gospel trio Virtue, has signed with DARE Records. The new solo recording pact brings Karima’s soul-stirring soprano back to fans within the urban and contemporary Gospel/Christian markets. Her first musical release will be announced shortly.

Returning to recording is a full-circle moment for Nashville-based Karima, who had taken a break from music to focus on family and entrepreneurship in the years after Virtue’s last project. Within a few short months of deciding to re-enter the recording industry, and focusing daily prayers on that goal, Karima says she received a DM from Michael-Anthony Taylor, Chairman and CEO of DARE Records, asking her if she was interested in recording as a solo artist.

“I first worked with Karima 18 years ago on a remix of Virtue’s hit single, ‘Good,’” Taylor recalls. “I never forgot that voice and thank God for social media. I am so excited about her future. Buckle up!”

“Talk about a full-circle moment … my sisters and I, Virtue, got the opportunity to work with Mr. Taylor on a remix of one of our songs,” says Karima. “The full circle moments just don’t stop. How ironic is it that Tara Griggs-Magee, who signed me to my first record deal when I was 18 years old, happens to be the President of DARE Records? My heart is full and my mind is blown in the best way possible. I have worked with most of the DARE Records team in some capacity over the years. It feels like a reunion.”

Griggs-Magee, the label’s president, is equally thrilled. “I am elated to have the opportunity to work with Karima again during this exciting and pivotal time in her career. I originally discovered and signed Virtue, and played a major role in the group’s early development,” she says. “To continue to see this next stage in Karima’s growth as a gifted, seasoned, and awe-inspiring recording artist is nothing short of phenomenal. Her best is yet to come and is now here.”

A songwriter as well as a singer, Karima expressed her joy over the new signing in a widely-viewed Instagram post, in which she wept, praised God, and offered words of encouragement to those still following their dreams. “I cry constantly,” Karima admits, “because I am so grateful to God that this moment has finally come, and it has come at a time where I thought it was over again.”

Born and raised in New Orleans, Karima Trotter began singing in church with her sisters. While attending Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, she was called upon to put together a vocal group for a weekly worship service that received widespread attention. The group eventually gained the attention of Tara Griggs-Magee, who signed the group Virtue to the then-burgeoning gospel label, Verity Records. The membership evolved to feature Karima and sisters Ebony Holland and Heather Martin.

Karima eventually recorded seven studio albums with Virtue, including their self-titled debut, Virtue (1997), Get Ready (1999), Virtuosity (2001), the Dove Award-winning album Free (2003), Nothing But The Hits (a compilation album, 2004), the Grammy Award-nominated Testimony (2006), Testimony Reloaded (2015) and Fearless (2016). Karima stepped out in 2009 with a solo project titled, Just Karima.

With her signing to DARE Records, Karima joins a diverse roster of artists that includes Keke Wyatt, Juan and Lisa Winans, Shontelle Norman-Beatty, Travis Malloy, and Sevánt, among others.

“All it took was a couple of conversations about my passion to continue singing and by December 2020, I was officially a DARE Records artist,” says Karima. “This just feels right.”

Previous articleMy Alternative Lifestyle: My Daughter-In Law is the Daughter I Never Had
Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at [email protected]

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
Social Heat

For Your Own Safety DON’T Ask Mathew Knowles to Compare Beyonce to Chloe Bailey! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you get an interview with Mathew Knowles, the one thing you might not want to do is ask him to compare Chloe Bailey...
Read more
Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO