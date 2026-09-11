Gail Bean on ‘The Drop,’ Wanda’s Redemption and ‘Snowfall’

(L-R) Isaiah John and Gail Bean attend FX’s “Snowfall” Season 5 Premiere at Grandmaster Recorders on February 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

*Gail Bean is stepping back into Wanda Bell’s shoes in FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” but this time the character who fought her way back from crack addiction in “Snowfall” isn’t standing on the sidelines. She’s at the center of a story about redemption, ambition, and the explosion of West Coast rap in 1990s Los Angeles.

The series debuted Sept. 8, shifting the “Snowfall” universe from the devastation of the crack epidemic to a new era in which hip-hop is emerging as a cultural and economic force.

EURweb previously detailed the show’s premise and Wanda’s attempt to build a future in the music business while Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, pursues his own path through a free legal clinic.

Now that viewers have met this new version of Wanda, Bean is talking about what carrying the “Snowfall” legacy means to her — and why Wanda’s journey hits close to home.

Gail Bean Calls ‘The Drop’ an Homage to John Singleton

Bean told the Los Angeles Times that the new series isn’t simply an extension of a successful franchise. For the actress, it carries a responsibility to the late John Singleton, who co-created “Snowfall” with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

“What we’re doing is a love letter to Los Angeles, and also to West Coast rap,” Bean said. “It’s also most importantly an homage to John. The legacy of ‘Snowfall’ and other Black shows on FX like ‘Atlanta’ is important, and a responsibility we don’t take lightly. We understand the weight of it.”

“Snowfall” ran for six seasons before concluding in 2023. While Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, drove much of the original series, Wanda experienced one of its most dramatic transformations.

Her addiction sent her spiraling before she eventually fought her way toward sobriety and a different life.

Wanda Changed How Bean Saw Addiction

For Bean, playing that downward spiral ultimately became much more personal than she expected.

“At first I thought playing Wanda would be fun,” said Bean, who is from Stone Mountain, Georgia. “And I didn’t know Wanda would be introduced to drugs and actually get addicted.”

Portraying Wanda forced Bean to reconsider how she viewed addiction in her own family.

“Playing her helped me see people who are addicted in a completely different way,” she said. “I have family members who were already on drugs and were addicts when I met them. So I only knew that side of them instead of seeing the humanity of what they were before.”

Wanda, however, gets something Bean recognizes isn’t guaranteed in real life: another chapter.

“That’s what’s beautiful about Wanda,” she said. “She’s able to have that redemption.”

Gail Bean attends the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images For NAACP)

Redemption Doesn’t Erase Wanda’s Street Instincts

That redemption doesn’t mean Wanda suddenly becomes a completely different person.

Showrunner and executive producer Malcolm Spellman said the character’s determination to prove herself can also bring back behaviors that once helped her survive.

“What’s burning for Wanda is the chance for her to show that she is a formidable and brilliant human being,” Spellman said.

But sobriety hasn’t erased what Wanda learned on the streets.

“Once you get sober, you don’t forget all of the dirty tricks you learned,” Spellman added. “In order to make it in music, she will have to resort to the destructive skill set she learned in the streets, and that starts to compromise her most essential relationships.”

That tension gives “The Drop” a direct connection to Wanda’s past without simply repeating her “Snowfall” storyline.

West Coast Rap Gives Wanda a New Hustle

Bean is equally excited about the show’s exploration of the 1990s, when West Coast rap was becoming a major cultural force.

“The ’90s was a great time,” she said. “We’re looking at what it was like for rappers coming up. It was fun, sometimes reckless. They had no idea where it was going.”

Bean also points to the pressure that accompanied that opportunity.

“There was an awareness and responsibility knowing all these eyes were on you,” she said. “The talent was within them, and the community was rooting for them.”

For Wanda, that emerging music world offers something the streets never could: the chance to build rather than survive. But “The Drop” isn’t pretending redemption wipes away everything that came before. Wanda brings her scars, instincts and ambition with her — making the woman who survived “Snowfall” the very person now trying to create something lasting.

“The Drop” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FX.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chris Rock on Will Smith Slap 4 Years Later: ‘It’s Not That Important’

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.