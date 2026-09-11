Spotify’s First Standalone R&B Concert Brings Erykah Badu and H.E.R. to Dallas

Spotify logo (Getty Images)

*Spotify is taking R&B off the playlist and onto the stage with RNB X Live, its first standalone concert devoted to the genre, headlined by Erykah Badu and H.E.R. in Dallas on Nov. 1.

The one-day event at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory brings together established artists and newer voices, with kwn, DESTIN CONRAD, Jai’len Josey and Dallas artist rjtheweirdo also on the bill, according to the news release.

For Badu, the show doubles as a hometown appearance. Spotify says the Dallas native arrives following her first project in 11 years. H.E.R., meanwhile, is being billed for a rare stage appearance after spending several years away from headlining her own shows.

Spotify and Live Nation Urban are presenting the concert. General tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11, at noon CT.

Spotify Takes RNB X Beyond the App

RNB X Live represents a major expansion of Spotify’s RNB X editorial playlist into an in-person experience. The company has previously experimented with live extensions of the brand, including RNB X After Hours in Washington, D.C., and RNB X Live: The UK Sound events in New York and San Francisco.

The Dallas concert, however, is the company’s first standalone R&B event and its largest live expression of RNB X so far, according to Spotify’s announcement.

Brandon Payano, Spotify’s R&B Lead for Artist Partnerships, said creating opportunities for performers to connect directly with listeners has been central to the company’s approach.

“R&B has always been a genre built on community, and a big part of our philosophy has been creating opportunities for artists to get closer to the fans who care about them most,” Payano said.

He called the Dallas event a natural progression of Spotify’s work with Live Nation Urban and its previous RNB X shows.

Erykah Badu (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Badu and H.E.R. Lead Across Generations

Putting Badu and H.E.R. at the top of the lineup gives Spotify two artists from different generations of contemporary R&B while also making Dallas more than a convenient tour stop.

Badu’s hometown connection allows local talent to bookend the evening: rjtheweirdo, another Dallas native, is scheduled to open the show.

The rest of the lineup is weighted toward emerging talent. Spotify says kwn, DESTIN CONRAD and Jai’len Josey have been supported through company initiatives including Artists To Watch and Fresh Finds, while rjtheweirdo has also been featured through Fresh Finds.

EURweb previously covered Badu and H.E.R. sharing a major R&B stage in 2021, when Badu joined the lineup for H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival in California.

A Bigger Bet on R&B in Real Life

The lineup reflects Spotify’s attempt to connect R&B’s established stars with artists still building their audiences rather than treating the genre as belonging to one era or sound.

Alaysia Sierra, Spotify’s Head of Editorial, R&B, said that range was intentional.

“R&B’s influence spans genres and generations, shaping culture in ways that can’t be defined by one sound or one type of artist,” Sierra said.

She pointed to a lineup stretching from Badu and H.E.R. to newer performers such as kwn and Jai’len, saying Spotify intends to continue investing in opportunities for R&B artists.

The company’s plans also extend beyond the people who can make it to Dallas. Select performances from RNB X Live will be recorded and later released globally through Spotify Live.

That gives the Nov. 1 concert a second life online — and neatly brings Spotify’s experiment full circle. What began as an editorial playlist designed to connect listeners with R&B artists is becoming a physical gathering for those artists and fans, before portions of the experience head right back to the streaming platform.

For Dallas, that experiment starts with one of the city’s most recognizable musical exports coming home, joined by an R&B lineup built around both familiar voices and artists Spotify hopes listeners will discover next.

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