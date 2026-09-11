John Legend, Olandria Carthen and Niecy Nash-Betts Join CultureCon NYC 2026

The Brooklyn gathering returns Oct. 3-4 with major names and a bigger emphasis on turning inspiration into real opportunities for Black creatives.

John Legend (Credit: Depositphotos)

*John Legend, Olandria Carthen and Niecy Nash-Betts are among the stars headed to CultureCon NYC 2026, where celebrity appearances will share the spotlight with career development, networking and resources for creatives and entrepreneurs.

Mahershala Ali, Colin Kaepernick, Daniel Kaluuya, Sherri Shepherd, Miles Caton, Danessa Myricks, Rajah Caruth and Scott Evans are also scheduled to participate when CultureCon takes over the Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Oct. 3-4. Tickets are available here.

The Creative Collective NYC founder and CEO Imani Ellis told PEOPLE that this year’s event is designed to give attendees more than a weekend of motivation.

“Our community is growing up, their businesses are expanding, their ambitions are bigger, and CultureCon has to grow with them,” Ellis said. “We’ve always been a place where you can come to be inspired and see yourself reflected, but inspiration can’t be where it stops.”

Niecy Nash Betts (Credit: Depositphotos)

That evolution includes expanded opportunities for mentorship, professional development and networking through the Career Lounge, Creative Business Stage, Small Business Vendor Market and Braindate. CultureCon’s Founder Summit and Creator Summit will also return.

The 2026 theme, “Museum of Us,” puts another idea front and center: Black creators shouldn’t have to wait for someone else to decide their work deserves recognition.

“We know who is shaping culture right now,” Ellis told People. “It’s about giving our community their flowers while they can still smell them and recognizing that culture isn’t only shaped by the biggest name on a stage.”

For the first time, CultureCon is also teaming with Black Girl Art Show and Black Boy Art Show to showcase emerging Black artists. Literature and Libations will spotlight books and offer author meet-and-greets.

EURweb readers have watched several of this year’s participants make moves across entertainment and culture, including Olandria Carthen, whose profile expanded considerably following “Love Island USA.”

Eight years after CultureCon began, Ellis says the mission has grown along with its community. The goal now isn’t merely getting people into the room — it’s helping them leave with connections and tools that could move their ideas, careers and businesses forward.

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