Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home News
News

‘Millennials’ Exclusive Clip: Omar and Jeff Spy on the Boss [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of “Millennials” starring Kyle Massey, Keraun ‘King Keraun’ Harris, Philip Bolden and Aaron Grady as 20-something roommates chasing their dreams in Los Angeles.

The series recently debuted on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service ALLBLK.

The six-episode original sitcom is centered on the lives of four roommates and their neighbors across the hall, as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in the city of angels. This week finds Jaheem’s (Harris) so-called black activist cousin Adrian, coming to town and he begins to brainwash all the guys with his unethical beliefs. Meanwhile, Todd (Grady) joins an experimental medical trial to make some fast money but it gives him bizarre side effects. Check out the clip above. 

READ MORE: Kyle Massey and ‘Millennials’ Cast Explore Black Brotherhood in New ALLBLK Series [EUR Exclusive]

Millennials - KA1 (1)

We caught up with the cast at AMC’s TCA panel earlier this month to dish about the central theme of brotherhood and exploring the bond between Black men. Series EP Bentley Kyle Evans described the series as “the flip” to “Living Single,” which centered on the lives of six Black women who shared personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone.

“The black experience from a male’s perspective hasn’t really been seen in a fellowship kind of scenario,” Bentley told us during TCA. “You’ve seen it as individuals and in family situations, but I think it was like we wanted to give a message of what that black experience was like, like that dorm room experience and with this ensemble piece, I think we’re able to capture that in a very unique way.”

Bolden added, “We see a lot of the negative on the evening news and everything like that so for us to be able to see the real stories of black people from different walks of life in varying stages of success and just being together and being positive and uplifting, I’m really excited for people to see that.”

Evans continued, “It’s interesting because we all have a beginning. We all start somewhere and no matter what we end up doing with our lives, there was a nucleus that got us to where we needed to go.  And that’s what we’re trying to show with this show,” the explained.”It’s the innocence of individuals that are out on their own for the very first time and they’re coming together on one stage to share their immaturity and also show what their evolution is going to be through the series.  And hopefully, they’ll be seasons and seasons in which we can play that.”

Download the ALLBLK App to watch the series on the go.

Previous articleBenzino and His Daughter Coi Leray Spar On Social Media Over Strained Relationship [VIDEO]
Next articleHe Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO