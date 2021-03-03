Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Keke Palmer Inks Overall Deal with eOne + Phylicia Rashad to EP Emily March’s ‘Eternity Springs’ for TV

By Ny MaGee
*Keke Palmer — actress, singer-songwriter, producer, and television host — has signed an overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne).

“I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world,” Palmer said. “eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me.”

Per Variety, eOne will manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio for all projects created under the deal.

Palmer recently wrapped filming the feature “Alice” and is set to appear opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s new film. Details for the new project are not yet known, per THR, but Peele wrote the script will direct and produce with Ian Cooper of Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.  The movie is slated for release on July 22, 2022.

“As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television stated. “ We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store.”

Phylicia+Rashad+Once+Island+Broadway+Opening+UiuYHPf9fxal
Phylicia Rashad attends the “Once On This Island” Broadway Opening Night at Circle in the Square Theatre on December 3, 2017 in New York City.

In related news, Phylicia Rashad will executive produce and possibly star in a series adaptation of Emily March’s novel seriesEternity Springs,” Deadline reports. 

Writer John E. Pogue (Beauty and The Beast, Everwood) is attached to pen the on-going 18-part series adaptation. Producers say the show will explore present-day issues while appealing to a diverse and multi-generational audience.

Rashad will EP along with Virgin River executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry.

“We are excited to collaborate with Phylicia Rashad, an extraordinary, talented actor whose impressive body of work not only laid the foundation for inclusivity but opened the door to change in Hollywood at a time when it wasn’t as fashionable to do so” said Roth.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

