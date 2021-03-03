He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died.

According to Deadline, Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter. “I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all-around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”

In addition to Degrassi and Netflix’s “Soundtrack,” French also appeared in Pop TV series Let’s Get Physical and the 2017 film Boost, for which he received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. As of right now, no additional details about French’s death are available. He was just 29 years old.

