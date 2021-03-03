Wednesday, March 3, 2021
David Adefeso’s Restraining order Against Tamar Braxton Dismissed

By Ny MaGee
Tamar Braxton and boyfriend David Adefeso
Getty

*A restraining order against Tamar Braxton brought by her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso in a Los Angeles court has been dismissed.

Per TMZ, neither Tamar nor David appeared for their court hearing on the matter Tuesday, so the judge dismissed the case and dissolved the restraining order.

We previously reported, Adefeso filed for a restraining order last September amid claims that Braxton had made death threats against him and had assaulted him while he was driving.

His filing came shortly after he called 911 after the singer threatened to kill herself. 

Tamar denied the abuse allegations the following month on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship,” she told Hall. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.”

Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times

Adefeso detailed the alleged physical altercation with Braxton in a video posted on YouTube. Braxton told Hall that they both had audio and video recordings of the incident. 

“I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she said. “He has a camera in his car.”

“Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?” Hall asked.

“No, it doesn’t,” Braxton replied. “He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”

According to PEOPLE, a rep for Adefeso accused Braxton of “punching him so hard” while he was driving that he “almost crashed his car.”

“The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO,” the rep added.

Speaking to Hall, Tamar said things soured with Adefeso after he found her unconscious in their hotel room following a suicide attempt last summer. 

“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.










