K. Michelle Responds to Embarrassing Video Showing Her Butt Implant Malfunction

*Singer K. Michelle has responded to the embarrassing mishap with her butt implant during an Instagram Live video.

We previously reported, one of her butt cheeks appeared to deflat and slide down while she was twerking to #Cardi B’s “Up.” Michelle attempted to hold her sunken butt, but it didn’t work. She continued dancing before approaching the camera to turn off the Live session. Watch the moment via the clip below.

In a series of tweets, K. Michelle responded to folks mocking her botched derriere.

“So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps,” she wrote.”

READ MORE: K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News storiez (@newsstoriez)

“What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.”

She continued, “I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate,” Michelle wrote.

“I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself,” she said.

So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) February 24, 2021

“As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week. So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard,” she explained.

“Oh fun fact in the video and still right now I have snitches in me and a open wound that we have 2care 4 every morning. I’m working EVERYDAY with full on stitches down my back but I don’t complain, I fight through the pain and still work to provide for my whole family.”

She concluded by announcing her upcoming series about botched plastic surgery.

“I am the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime Networks shooting THIS MONTH that only focuses on silicone removal and botched surgeries.I had to do something 2save some people’s life. So get ready to tune in and see MY surgery ups and downs and others.”

Will you watch her new Lifetime show when it drops? Let us know in the comments.