Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

K. Michelle Responds to Embarrassing Video Showing Her Butt Implant Malfunction

By Ny MaGee
0

K. Michelle

*Singer K. Michelle has responded to the embarrassing mishap with her butt implant during an Instagram Live video. 

We previously reported, one of her butt cheeks appeared to deflat and slide down while she was twerking to #Cardi B’s “Up.” Michelle attempted to hold her sunken butt, but it didn’t work. She continued dancing before approaching the camera to turn off the Live session. Watch the moment via the clip below.

In a series of tweets, K. Michelle responded to folks mocking her botched derriere. 

“So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this??????  Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps,” she wrote.”

READ MORE: K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by News storiez (@newsstoriez)

What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done,but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help.”

She continued, “I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal.I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate,” Michelle wrote. 

“I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said FUCK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself,” she said.

“As far as my surgeries I have one left (I hope) but this skin removal is next week. So i’m focused on that. The surgeries drain me. I’m gearing up to be in the right head space. So if u saw where I was and where i’m at now you wouldn’t hate so hard,” she explained. 

“Oh fun fact in the video and still right now I have snitches in me and a open wound that we have 2care 4 every morning. I’m working EVERYDAY with full on stitches down my back but I don’t complain, I fight through the pain and still work to provide for my whole family.”

She concluded by announcing her upcoming series about botched plastic surgery.

“I am the executive producer and host of a new show on Lifetime Networks shooting THIS MONTH that only focuses on silicone removal and botched surgeries.I had to do something 2save some people’s life. So get ready to tune in and see MY surgery ups and downs and others.”

Will you watch her new Lifetime show when it drops? Let us know in the comments.

Previous articleLady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot in LA [WATCH] – $500k Reward Offered!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
News

Killer Cops Get Away Clean … Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude,...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan Gifts $10M for 2 Health Clinics in Hometown of Wilmington, NC

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA legend Michael Jordan (@jumpman23) is donating $10M to open two new health clinics in the area around his hometown of Wilmington, NC. The clinics,...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P and James Lindsay Set Their Sights on $6 Trillion Retail Food Industry

Fisher Jack - 0
*Legendary entrepreneur @masterp is known for changing the face of music, selling over 100 million records independently. Now he has his eyes set on shaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO