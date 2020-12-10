K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free

*K. Michelle is catching heat for taking to social media to praise R. Kelly and wanting him released from jail so he can help guide her career.

“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified” and that he has a “sickness.”

“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.

She explained in another tweet that she’s trying to create an authentic R&B album.

“I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t,” she wrote. “It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone.”

K. Michelle claims she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged sex crimes.

“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded

As expected, the singer is being hit with backlash for suggesting that having her mentor’s guidance is more important than Kelly’s alleged victims receiving justice.

Michelle responded to the criticism in another series of tweets. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.

“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!,” she continued. “Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness.”