Former Kalamazoo Pastor and His Wife Accused of Sex Crimes Against Teen Boys [VIDEO]

Ny MaGee
*Jazmonique Strickland, the wife of a former Kalamazoo pastor, has turned herself in to law enforcement after being accused of sex crimes against children.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Jazmonique, wife of Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland who was arrested last year. According to WWMT, Jazmonique is charged with eight felony counts related to child sexual assault and human trafficking of a minor. She and her husband allegedly paid teenage boys between 2015 and 2018 to have sex with Jazmonique while Strick watched. He has denied this.

Jazmonique was booked at the Kalamazoo County Jail on Jan 25, 2021. Strick was charged in August with 11 felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and human trafficking. His trial date is set for April 26.

Strick was removed as lead pastor of Second Baptist Church in Kalamazoo in July 2020. He turned himself in back in September and reportedly posted a $500,000 bond after a judge ruled he was not a flight risk.

Jazmonique worked as a paraprofessional at Phoenix Alternative High School in Kalamazoo from 2013 through 2018. She reportedly submitted her resignation a day before police raided the couple’s home.

Kalamazoo Public Schools spokesperson Susan Coney issued the following statement:

“Kalamazoo Public Schools’ utmost concern is the safety and well-being of our students. All employees and volunteers must pass a background check before working with students. We strive to have trusted adults in our schools so students can ask for assistance about any matters of concern. When there is an allegation about an employee, we investigate it thoroughly and when it is appropriate, involve law enforcement. Inappropriate conduct by our employees is not tolerated.” ”

If convicted, the Strickland’s face anywhere between 15 to 20 years in prison.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

