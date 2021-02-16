Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard Join ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

*Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard have joined the ensemble cast of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” the highly anticipated animated series slated to premiere in 2022.

Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the series with Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops.

Fishburne serves as an executive producer and he will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Fishburne said of the series during Disney Television Animation’s panel at D23 Expo, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels said, “Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.”

Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment said, “Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

Jeff Howard (“Planes”) and Kate Kondell (“The Pirate Fairy”) serve as co-producers and story editors on the upcoming series.

Via press release

Source Disney Channel Media Relations