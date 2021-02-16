Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News
News

Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard Join ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

By Ny MaGee
0

Alfre WoodardabdLaurence Fishburne - getty
Getty

*Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard have joined the ensemble cast of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” the highly anticipated animated series slated to premiere in 2022. 

Actress and singer Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Disney’s “The Lion Guard”) will star as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) in the series with Woodard (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”) as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”) as the one-and-only Devil Dinosaur; and Gary Anthony Williams (Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins”) as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops. 

Fishburne serves as an executive producer and he will voice the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

READ MORE: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat & Bow Are Not Feeling Deb’s Project! [WATCH]

MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR
MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (Marvel)

Fishburne said of the series during Disney Television Animation’s panel at D23 Expo, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’ Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can’t wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels said, “Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.”

Cort Lane, senior vice president, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment said, “Lunella doesn’t know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is. Her adventures with giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

Jeff Howard (“Planes”) and Kate Kondell (“The Pirate Fairy”) serve as co-producers and story editors on the upcoming series. 

 

Via press release

Source Disney Channel Media Relations

Previous articleDonzaleigh Abernathy: Soloist on ‘The Listening’ Inspired by 1967 Martin Luther King Jr. Speech
Next article#SoundsAboutWhite: Charges Dismissed Against ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO