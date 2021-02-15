Kron Moore Talks ‘The Oval’ Season 2 and Need For More Black Women Representation on TV / WATCH

*There’s one thing Kron Moore shares with her on-screen character, Victoria Franklin: That is to make sure their presence is known!

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” makes its Season 2 return on February 16, following Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play and for those who missed the last episode of season 1 on “The Oval,” it ended on a cliffhanger after Jean Peterson, who is the maid in the White House (played by Ashley Monique Harper), is discovered strangled to death (or is she?) by Lady Victoria’s son Jason Franklin (played by Daniel Croix Henderson).

EURweb associate Ty Cole was able to speak to “The Oval” actress about what to expect for Season 2, the importance of strong black female roles on television, and who would win a shade war between Victoria Franklin and Veronica Harrington from “Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots” (played by Angela Robinson).

Here’s Moore on the importance of strong black women on screen:

“I think the representation of Victoria Franklin is something that we don’t see enough of in terms of a strong, powerful, intelligent, poised black woman. The optics of having a strong black woman in a lead role is very important. I don’t think there has been enough of that on television as a whole and we need to see more.”

Moore let’s us know who would win a shade war between Veronica and Victoria:

“I’d have to say Victoria would take the crown. Veronica is a whole mood, but Victoria is a little more volatile than Veronica. I believe she would be a formidable opponent for sure!”

Moore on her character’s journey in Season 2

“In Season 2, you’ll see Victoria’s relationship with her father, which is very interesting. You may even see Victoria get dealt with a little bit as well. The chickens will come home to roost so everyone will have to deal with what they put out there.”

Kron Moore also confirmed that Lady Victoria will clean up a lot of the family’s mess, much like in Season 1. On the other hand, “The Oval” star does confirm that we will see her relationship with Agent Sam Owen (played by Walter Fauntleroy), explored in Season 2.

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” Season 2, premieres at 10:30pm E/P on BET