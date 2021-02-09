Yolanda Adams Adds Philly’s 100.7 on to Syndication

*Five-time Grammy-winning artist Yolanda Adams returns to Philadelphia radio to host her brand-new syndicated morning show on Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM. The Yolanda Adams Morning Show will debut on the new Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 6 a.m. -10 a.m. (ET). The announcement was made today by Jonathan A. Mason, Sr. President, Jamjacker Enterprises, LLC.

Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM, which launched last year, brings a 24-hour inspirational format to FM radio every weekday with a stellar line up of gospel music’s brightest stars.

The Philly’s Flavor weekday show lineup is as follows: *

• Bobby Jones Radio Show — 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. (syndicated)

• The Yolanda Adams Morning Show – 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. (syndicated)

• Maurette Brown Clark – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Hezekiah Walker – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (syndicated)

• Jekalyn Carr – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. (syndicated)

• Tye Tribbett – 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. (syndicated)

Yolanda Adams stated, “These are extraordinary times and what better moment to inspire our faithful Philly radio family than this. We are proud to bring Love and Insight as we continue to encourage Faith, Family, Friends and Fun!! It’s a new day!!”

Philly’s Favor, a 24-hour Gospel FM station in Philadelphia, playing a mix of contemporary and traditional gospel music will broadcast on translator W264BH 100.7 FM and WJBR HD-3. Veteran radio executive Ken Johnson will oversee programming. Johnson most recently served as the Vice President of Urban Programming for Cumulus Media. In addition to the Philadelphia frequency, 100.7 Philly’s Favor will stream online and, on the App.

“It is not by chance that we are in partnership with Ms. Adams. It is with God’s favor,” said Jonathan A. Mason, president Jamjacker Enterprises, LLC. “We launched Philly’s Favor 100.7 FM with a mission to inspire, encourage and motivate. Through our terrestrial signal, our App and stream, we will super-serve Philadelphia and beyond with great gospel content.

Known as the “Queen of Contemporary Gospel”, Yolanda Adams is a five-time GRAMMY award-winning Gospel artist who has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide. Her praises include five BET Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, six Soul Train Awards and 16 Stellar Awards. She was the first Gospel artist to be awarded an American Music Award. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service and in 2009, Billboard listed her as the top-selling Gospel artist of the decade. In 2006 Adams launched her radio career with The Yolanda Adams Morning Show which aired in over 40 radio markets. After a successful 10-year run, the syndicated show ended in 2016.

