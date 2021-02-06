King Yahweh’s Royal Weekend / Pics

*If you’re wondering, yes, we’ve got some highlights from King Yahweh’s Royal Weekend which featured a plethora of surprises.

It was jam-packed with all types of activities, brilliantly planned random things including cash showers and exotic animals, and luxuries much like a dream. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention celebrity appearances by Melii, a multi-platinum R&B artist currently signed to Interscope records.

Elegant and graceful, the remarkably beautiful yet humble music star was well received as she flowed in, enjoying the festivities with the other guests.

Now that’s what you call a party: good people, coming together, having a great time, and supporting the needs of less fortunate individuals and families.