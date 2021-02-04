Will Smith Teams with Larry Wilmore for Netflix Series About Fourteenth Amendment [TRAILER]

*Will Smith and Larry Wilmore have teamed to breakdown the Fourteen Amendment in a new docuseries for Netflix.

Smith asks in the trailer above: “What does it mean to be an American? What about a citizen?” The actor will explore those questions and more with a panel of experts in “Amend: The Fight for America.”

Created by producers Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin, with Smith hosting — the docuseries, per EW, features several A-listers reciting speeches from the Fourteenth Amendment’s advocates and foes, such as Mahershala Ali, Samuel L. Jackson, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Samira Wiley, Laverne Cox, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sterling K. Brown, and Joshua Jackson.

“I am honored to present Amend: The Fight for America. We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing,” Smith said in a statement.

“As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping off point. Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th amendment,” he continued.

“I’m grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story,” he added.

“I hope families can watch Amend together and have the series be a compelling conversation starter,” Wilmore said. “Everything we’ve seen happen in America in the last few years is about what Black people and other marginalized groups have always wanted: to make sure that we are really part of America and have everything that’s been promised to us by the Constitution. I think it’d be really fantastic if Amend helped people to better understand how special the bond can be between each of us and our country.”

“Amend: The Fight for America premieres on Netflix Feb. 17.