Thursday, February 4, 2021
Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

By Fisher Jack
Ice Cube & Joe Biden
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House just to promote a “Contract with Black America” to help lift African Americans economically, many people still weren’t here for his move.

Despite that, Cube is continuing his efforts and will be meeting with the new president, Joe Biden soon. While appearing on the Ryan Cameron Uncensored radio show on Majic ATL, Cube said Biden Administration actually reached out to him Tuesday, and they’re hashing out a time and a place for a meeting about his “Contract With Black America.”

The rapper and actor said he’s hoping they can make it a face-to-face meeting where they can discuss his mission to help create jobs and new business opportunities for Black Americans.

Fisher Jack

