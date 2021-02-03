Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Original Comedy Series ‘Millennials’ with Kyle Massey, King Keraun Debuts Feb 25 on ALLBLK / Watch

By Fisher Jack
*Millennials,” the six-episode original sitcom will premiere weekly beginning Thursday, February 25 on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service, ALLBLK, announced today. The hilarious new comedy is centered on the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors across the hall; as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in the city of angels.

Omar (Kyle Massey, “That’s So Raven,”) is a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, urging his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?) an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady, “Everybody Hates Chris”) to get their acts together.

In each episode, the friends’ schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out– except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, “Tales,” “Wild N’ Out”),  an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys. Tanjareen Thomas (“Famous in Love”), comedian Buddy Lewis (Big Stan, Black Dynamite), and Katherine Florence (social media influencer @katieflorence), also star. The series is created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-director and executive producer.

About ALLBLK
ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

About AMC Networks
AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded “UMC”). AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.
source: amcnetworks.com

LEAVE A REPLY

