Chadwick Boseman: Late Actor Earns NAACP Image Awards Nominations

By Ny MaGee
*Late actor Chadwick Boseman has earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations for his work in the Netflix films “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which received nine nominations overall. 

The nominees were announced Tuesday on the organization’s Instagram page. As reported by the New York Post, Netflix is leading with 48 nominations for several projects including “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Bridgerton” and “#blackAF.”

Regina King’s feature film directorial debut “One Night in Miami,” earned four nominations, including outstanding motion picture along with “Bad Boys for Life,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” 

King is also competing for entertainer of the year against Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah and D-Nice for his virtual pandemic parties on his Instagram Live.

READ MORE: Widow of Chadwick Boseman Delivers Emotional Speech to Accept Gotham Award On His Behalf [WATCH]

LeBron James, Stacey Abrams, Debbie Allen, April Ryan and Tamika Mallory were nominated in the social justice impact category.

HBO received 25 nominations.

HarperCollins Publishers earned nine nominations in the literary categories.

In music, Beyoncé scored six nominations, followed by Ledisi with five, and H.E.R., Chloe x Halle and Alicia Keys, with four each. Nominees for outstanding album include Key’s “Alicia,” Brandy’s “b7,” John Legend’s “Bigger Love,” Ledisi’s “The Wild Card” and “Chilombo” by Jhene Aiko.

The NAACP Awards will air on CBS on March 27 at 8 p.m. EST. The awards will also simulcast on BET, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

Here is the full list of nominees in the recording categories (via Billboard):

Outstanding soul/R&B song:
“I Can’t Breathe,” H.E.R. (RCA Records/MBK Entertainment)
“Anything For You,” Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)
“B.S.” feat. H.E.R,  Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé (Columbia Records/Parkwood)
“Do It,” Chloe x Halle (Columbia Records/Parkwood)

Outstanding hip hop/rap song:
“Deep Reverence,” feat. Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean (Brand Nu/eOne)
“Savage” Remix, Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé (300 Entertainment / 1501 Certified Ent. LLC)
“Cool Off,” Missy Elliott (Atlantic Records)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake (Republic Records)
“Life Is Good,” Future & Drake (Epic Records)

Outstanding album:
Alicia, Alicia Keys (RCA Records)
b7, Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)
Bigger Love, John Legend (Columbia Records)
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)
The Wild Card, Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

