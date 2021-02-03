BLIND ITEM: Singer No Longer Protected

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The alliterate rocker and his team were always so smug. Whenever anyone said anything about the rocker’s abusive behavior they would victim shame and then threaten. They knew they were safe as long as the three named actress never said his name aloud. It isn’t like she has never told his name before to others which is why I have written and talked about it extensively. She never did publicly. It gave him cover and leverage against others. No longer.

Can you guess the alliterate rocker and the actress?