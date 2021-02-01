Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Kobe Cancer Scam Involving CBD Oil

*Vanessa Bryant has responded to an article claiming her late husband Kobe Bryant had cancer and endorsed CBD oil.

Bryan shared screenshots on Instagram of a fake People magazine article claiming the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation released a CBD oil and sending out free samples. Bryant noted that the article is a hoax and People was not involved with it.

“LIES! Don’t get SCAMMED. Kobe NEVER USED CBD. @people doesn’t have anything to do with this either. (Pay attention to the fake website link),” the caption said.

The article claims Kobe was a cancer victim but didn’t like to speak about his struggle with the disease. There’s even a quote from the NBA legend claiming he turned to CBD oil to ease his pain.

Last week Vanessa and her family marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna(Gigi) in a helicopter crash. On Jan. 26, the mother of four shared a touching letter on Instagram that was written by Gianna’s friend, Aubrey Callaghan.

“I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness, you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was,” Callaghan wrote. “You did it right, Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.”

“Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig,” Vanessa captioned the post.

“My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!,” she wrote.