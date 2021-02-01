Monday, February 1, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Kobe Cancer Scam Involving CBD Oil

By Ny MaGee
0

Vanessa+Bryant+2018+Baby2Baby+Gala+Presented+TLUG7iCrztqx
Getty

*Vanessa Bryant has responded to an article claiming her late husband Kobe Bryant had cancer and endorsed CBD oil. 

Bryan shared screenshots on Instagram of a fake People magazine article claiming the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation released a CBD oil and sending out free samples. Bryant noted that the article is a hoax and People was not involved with it. 

“LIES! Don’t get SCAMMED. Kobe NEVER USED CBD. @people doesn’t have anything to do with this either. (Pay attention to the fake website link),” the caption said.

The article claims Kobe was a cancer victim but didn’t like to speak about his struggle with the disease. There’s even a quote from the NBA legend claiming he turned to CBD oil to ease his pain.

Check out the post below and SWIPE to see the full fake article. 

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mother’s Extortion Attempt with $5 Million Lawsuit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Last week Vanessa and her family marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna(Gigi) in a helicopter crash. On Jan. 26, the mother of four shared a touching letter on Instagram that was written by Gianna’s friend, Aubrey Callaghan.

“I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness, you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was,” Callaghan wrote. “You did it right, Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.”

Check out the full letter below. 

Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig,” Vanessa captioned the post.

“My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!,” she wrote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Previous articleLSU’s African American Studies Program to Become ‘Department’ in Historical Move (Video)
Next articleComcast Teams with AAFCA to Launch Black Experience Channel on Xfinity
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO