Prince William Slammed for Defending Athletes Against Racism and Not Meghan Markle

*Prince William is catching heat for failing to acknowledge the racist abuse Meghan Markle faced, and the criticism comes as he calls for the end of racism in sports and on social media.

Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, shared a series of tweets on Sunday condemning “racist abuse” after a few British players received hateful messages online.

“Racist abuse – whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media – is despicable and it must stop now,” William wrote using the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Sunday.

“We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place,” he said.

“I commend all those players, supporters, clubs, and organizations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms,” William added, before signing his name with a “W.”

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer responded to William’s statement, writing: “I do wish you and your family were this vocally antiracist when the target of the racism was the Duchess of Sussex.”

Journalist Aly Walansky also responded, writing on Twitter: “But it is ok when directed at the Duchess of Sussex?”

Markle’s decision to leave the royal family was reportedly, in part, due to the racism she experienced from the British media.

Meanwhile, Markle claims Buckingham Palace demanded that she remove her first names from son Archie’s birth certificate.

We reported earlier, ‘Rachel Meghan’ was removed from the mother section of Archie’s birth certificate, leaving it as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

A spokeswoman for the duchess said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world—let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”