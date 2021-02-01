Monday, February 1, 2021
Home News
News

Prince William Slammed for Defending Athletes Against Racism and Not Meghan Markle

By Ny MaGee
0

Prince+William+Duke+Duchess+Cambridge+Visit+WSyOWS5He9Ux
Kate Middleton, Prince William / Getty

*Prince William is catching heat for failing to acknowledge the racist abuse Meghan Markle faced, and the criticism comes as he calls for the end of racism in sports and on social media. 

Prince William, who is President of the Football Association, shared a series of tweets on Sunday condemning “racist abuse” after a few British players received hateful messages online.

“Racist abuse – whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media – is despicable and it must stop now,” William wrote using the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Sunday.

“We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place,” he said.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Claims Buckingham Palace Forced Her to Drop Name From Archie’s Birth Certificate

“I commend all those players, supporters, clubs, and organizations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms,” William added, before signing his name with a “W.”

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer responded to William’s statement, writing: “I do wish you and your family were this vocally antiracist when the target of the racism was the Duchess of Sussex.”

Journalist Aly Walansky also responded, writing on Twitter: “But it is ok when directed at the Duchess of Sussex?”

Markle’s decision to leave the royal family was reportedly, in part, due to the racism she experienced from the British media. 

Meanwhile, Markle claims Buckingham Palace demanded that she remove her first names from son Archie’s birth certificate.

We reported earlier,  ‘Rachel Meghan’ was removed from the mother section of Archie’s birth certificate, leaving it as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

A spokeswoman for the duchess said: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world—let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”

Previous articleNFL’s First Black Team President, WFT’s Jason Clark, Talks Interim Name, Systemic Racism, More (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO