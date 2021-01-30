Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Get the Exploitation, er, Comic Book Treatment!

*Ok, enough of our editorializing in the headline. We’re just kidding. Or are we. 🙂 Here’s the deal: TidalWave Comics is proud to announce the addition of President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris comic books to its popular “Political Power” series focused on political figures around the world. “Political Power: President Joe Biden” and “Political Power: Madam Vice President Kamala Harris” is now available. TidalWave has profiled politicians for more than eleven years using the unique storytelling properties of comic books.

“Political Power: President Joe Biden” is written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Jon Rector and Juan Burgos. Joseph R. Biden experienced one of the most challenging journeys in American politics. America’s youngest senator faced an emotional rollercoaster that almost derailed his career. His life, riddled with loss, led to a determination to help the working class and a 47-year career capped by his election as the 46th president of the United States.

“Political Power: Madam Vice President Kamala Harris” is written by Michael Frizell, drawn by Juan Burgos. A new special edition with bonus pages and zero ads. Kamala Devi Harris is the first woman to become Vice President of the United States. A lawyer, prosecutor, and former attorney general, Harris has devoted herself to bettering her constituents’ lives while focusing on social issues that help minorities and women. Her no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her the face of the Democrat party.

Both feature covers by famed Dave Ryan.

“In the past, we produced comics about the 2016 inauguration and the royal wedding. They were well-received. We wanted to do something special to commemorate this day in history, too,” said publisher Darren G. Davis. “Comics like this are collectible political memorabilia, but we also want them to be a great read about the people who are running our country.”

“What I love about working with TidalWave is that we focus on the real lives of our subjects. We don’t get mired down in conjecture. We strive for unbiased storytelling. Don’t think of this as a political book. Think of it as a profile of two people who are influential in our political system.” Said writer Michael Frizell.

The biography comic format allows TidalWave writers to delve into the history of newsworthy figures and explore what shaped them. Several media outlets, including CNN, FOX News, “The Today Show” and Time and People magazines, have featured the company’s line of biographical comic books.

Print copies of the biography comics are available on Amazon. Digital versions are available from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, Kobo and wherever e-books are sold.

The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave’s ever-growing library of more than 200 comic book biographies. Previous titles have profiled Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Condoleezza Rice, George Bush, James Comey, Nelson Mandela, Marco Rubio and Elizabeth Warren, among others.

