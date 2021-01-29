Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother of Lil Fizz’s son, has changed her views and went live on Instagram with Raz to confront Chris, other B2K members, Marques Houston, and more.

During the live session, as Raz tells his detailed story of sexual abuse and molestation, Moniece gets emotional as she stands up for the singer, despite his bandmates lack of support for him and the trauma he’s dealing with since childhood — allegedly caused by his cousin and B2K manager Chris Stokes.

Raz has also alleged that his brother Ricky Romance and Houston are among those who’ve abused him and/or groomed him throughout his childhood. Recently, Raz B has demanded Stokes sit down for a polygraph test to put the allegations to rest for good. Stokes has yet to publicly comment. #Socialites, thoughts?

READ THIS: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Tarik on Bisexual Fiancée Dynamics and Being the Family Black Sheep / VIDEO