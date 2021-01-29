Friday, January 29, 2021
McD’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets Back for Round 2

By Fisher Jack
*(CHICAGO, IL) – Good things come to those who ask politely, which is why McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce will be returning to participating restaurants nationwide Feb. 1 for a limited time! For those that need a refresher:

·        Spicy Chicken McNuggets: Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made with both cayenne and chili peppers, Spicy Chicken McNuggets pack plenty of flavor and spice into each bite.

·        Mighty Hot Sauce: Our new Mighty Hot Sauce dialed up the spice last Fall, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red pepper and cayenne peppers, all balanced with savory garlic and a hint of sweetness. This is both McDonald’s hottest available dipping sauce and our first new sauce since 2017.

As an added bonus, from Feb. 2 – 6, customers can get a FREE 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets exclusively on their McDelivery with Door Dash* order of $20 or more, using code SPICY.

When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983. But over their 40-year history, we’ve upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times – from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016. All to serve our customers even more of the flavors and quality ingredients they love.

So let the countdown to Feb. 1 begin, and make sure to snag your Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce orders fast, since the hottest menu items in town won’t stick around forever.  And chicken fans can rest assured that we’re not stopping here – be on the lookout for more delicious options hitting our menus soon.

About McDonald’s USA
McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About McDonald’s USA’s Chicken Quality

McDonald’s USA, LLC, is committed to serving our customers chicken offerings that meet our high quality standards. Our Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, made with all white meat and real buttermilk, was introduced in August 2015. In July 2016, we reached our commitment to serving chicken not treated with antibiotics to human medicine** nearly a year ahead of schedule, and in August 2016 we announced our Chicken McNuggets are made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

*McDelivery available at participating McDonald’s. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Offer valid in US only through 2/6/21 on orders with min. subtotal greater than $20 while supplies last. Limit 1 per person. Use code SPICY.  Delivery and service fees apply. Terms apply: drd.sh/qnAXuU

**Farmers still use a class of antibiotics that are not prescribed to people, to help keep chickens healthy.

source: Brett Jeffries / [email protected]

