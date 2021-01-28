Thursday, January 28, 2021
Monique Russell’s ‘Bridge to You’ Podcast Builds Bridges Between Black People Worldwide

By Fisher Jack
Monique Russell
*Launched in the midst of a global pandemic, and high tensions of division, the first-ever Black cultural unity podcast called Bridge to U unites Black people worldwide. Available on Apple Podcasts, Bridge to U creates a safe space to have honest & constructive conversations on a number of oftentimes polarizing topics within the global Black community.

The host, Executive Communications coach and speaker, Monique Russell, asks guests questions out of curiosity and not judgment because she believes that offering guests a space to share their experiences or explain their perspectives is the first step in understanding each other. Bridge to U uses curiosity and understanding as tools to build a bridge not a wall between each other and Black unity.

“I was excited to see how much this topic was needed and wanted because less than two months after launch, the show was featured in the Diaspora Digital News in Dubai, and has attracted many Black leaders who subscribe to the power of unity,” said Russell. “Many people struggle to free themselves from the mental limitations of oppression, but if we highlight and amplify the methods of those who have managed to do it successfully, we can be more strategic and effective in transforming the world.”

Russell, a multi-cultural woman with heritage in the Bahamas, Nigeria, and the United States is a trusted communications advisor and has served organizations like the Centers for Disease Control, Equifax, NCR, FEMA, and the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International, among others. Knowing that many struggle to identify and know how to share their stories, she authored a Speaker’s Guide to teach leaders how to tell their stories. So far, the show has attracted and featured guests from London, the United States, Dubai, Nigeria, Grenada, and Ghana.

Subscribe to the podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bridge-to-u/id1525102010

About the Bridge to U Podcast
Bridge to U: Connecting Through Understanding and Unity is a podcast where our guests have subscribed to Black unity and solidarity worldwide. They have opted out of the narrative of Black division among the Caribbean, American, and African peoples. They share their inspiring stories of awakening moments, curiosity, challenges they have overcome in the race to discover their higher self and calling.

About Clear Communication Solutions, LLC
Clear Communication Solutions, a global communications training, coaching, and consulting firm teaches women leaders and teams how to turn likes into loves in their business and life using effective communications strategies. The company offers training workshops, online training, keynote speeches, and group coaching in the areas of interpersonal and intrapersonal communications. To learn more, visit the website at ClearCommunicationSolutions.com, or email [email protected]

Fisher Jack

