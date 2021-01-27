Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Who is Oscar Nominated Gatsby Randolph?

By Monique Loveless
0

*Kobie Randolph has a story that has now put him in the running for an Oscar. However, it’s not as Kobie but as his alter ego, Gatsby Randolph. Who?!

Just like most people who make it to The City of Angels, Kobie came for a dream. After having a major deal lined up in the music industry as soon as he touched down in Los Angeles the deal fell through.

“It follows my life pretty accurately.” Randolph states, “Either shot in real-time or me reenacting what happened.”

MORE NEWS: Tiny Harris Claps Back at Longtime Friend Who Claims T.I. Pointed Gun at Her Head

Once Kobie reinvented himself as Gatsby he made a plan to get in the rooms with the big wigs of the industry. Walking right onto his first red carpet he ended up face to face with Sidney Poitier. Which changed his life forever.

“The first thing I did was I created Gatsby Randolph. I was like they may not accept Kobie Randolph, because Kobie Randolph just had the door slammed in his face.” He went on saying, “But I thought, ‘what if I reinvent myself as Gatsby Randolph?’ As Gatsby Randolph is a young black aristocrat inspired by imagination.”

The Memphis native knew he was onto something with the different treatment. Ending up in rooms with the heavy hitters like Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos, Oprah and so many more. Shifting his focus from music to making a documentary based on his life called “Who Is Gatsby Randolph?” He calls it the first “reality-movie.”

MORE NEWS: Safaree Does Not Want More Kids with Erica Mena Over Fear She’ll Get ‘Too Fat’ [VIDEO]

JuKwg_u-

“Even though it’s a documentary it plays like a movie,” an excited Randolph explains. “It took five years to have to go back and reenact these moments and not reenact them with actors who look like the stars. I had to go find the actual people!”

Who is Gatsby Randolph?” follows Kobie Randolph’s alter ego Gatsby through this journey in a cinematic form. Starting with him walking onto the Vanity Fair red carpet with a fake Oscar and ending the same way. The documentary is a funny, poignant a wild ride through the red carpets and hills of Hollywood with unfettered access to all the glitz and glamour the city is built on.

Catch the Academy Award-nominated doc streaming on Blk Prime on February 23. Oh and don’t miss the 93rd Academy Awards show on Sunday, April 25.

Previous articleFrom Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!
Monique Loveless

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO