Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Tiny Harris Claps Back at Longtime Friend Who Claims T.I. Pointed Gun at Her Head

By Ny MaGee
T.I. & Tiny

*Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has responded to claims that her husband, rapper T.I., pointed a gun at her longtime (but seemingly estranged) friend, Sabrina Peterson.

In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the Atlanta-based entrepreneur noted that she never called the police on the hip-hop star, even though, for years, he has painted her as a “villain.”

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Peterson wrote. Read her full post below.

READ MORE: T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]

 

She also called out Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for working with T.I. to condemn violence during the Atlanta riots last summer.

“@keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! Lets have a real TALK!” she continued.

In another post, Peterson claimed she has spoken with other women who were allegedly victimized by T.I.

“I didn’t know how many women he truly hurt & didn’t know what made me finally say something. Nonetheless, I’m blessed that I did,” Peterson continued. “THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING, THIS ISH HAS GOTTEN REALLY REAL.”

 

Tiny responded to Peterson’s allegations in a message captured by The Shade Room. 

“Hold up…So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle two years ago,” wrote Tiny. “Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up with you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help. But leave us alone!”

In a follow-up post, Peterson said she is “moving forward with civil legal action & awareness.”

Previous article‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Diamond Gets Attention From New Guy [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

