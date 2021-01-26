BLIND ITEM: Her Career Has Crashed and Burned

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



This foreign born A-/B+ list actressin her own country is finally getting the karma she deserves. She abandoned both of her children in this country while fleeing to her own. She knew her husband couldn’t come back with the kids, so sued him for money he supposedly owed her, which he didn’t. However, since he couldn’t come back to defend himself, she won default judgements. Finally, a recording was released that shows she abandoned the children and actually wished out loud they were dead. Her career has crashed and burned in an instant and she will be lucky to ever work again.

