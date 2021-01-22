Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Thank Trump After Receiving Pardons

*Lil Wayne and Kodak Black took to social media to thank former President Donald Trump after he included them in his pardons and commutations list on Jan. 19.

Both rappers pleaded guilty to weapons charges, with Weezy looking at 10 years in prison due to his convicted felon status.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” Weezy wrote Wednesday — check out his tweete below.

READ MORE: Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Kwame Kilpatrick on Final Night in White House

I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! – Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 21, 2021

Kodak Black (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) was in federal prison related to firearms possession charge. He also took to Twitter to thank Trump for commuting his 46-month sentence.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” he wrote on Thursday, later tagging Dan Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media under the Trump administration. “It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Wayne endorsed Trump’s re-election campaign and co-signed his “Platinum Plan” for the Black community.

In an interview with the New York Times, South Florida lawyer Bradford Cohen made clear that Wayne’s support for Trump was not a tactic to receive a pardon.

“It never hurts that someone gets a full understanding of an individual when they’re just looking at a piece of paper,” he said. “In hindsight, I guess it worked out.”

“I think they had a very strong connection,” Cohen said of Wayne’s meeting with Trump last year.

“He’s in the entertainment world. “He’s got a style that’s similar in terms of the way that he carries himself, and a lot of rappers and people in the industry relate to that,” he added.