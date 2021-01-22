BLIND ITEM: Things Are About to Get Messy

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Just as I told you several months ago and was confirmed today, this reality family filmed scenes that would allow for the possibility of reconciliation or a split. They have also started laying the groundwork for how certain assets were received. It is my understanding though, that the husband faced a severe cash crunch and sold his assets to the family for a tiny fraction of what they were worth. Also interesting to note that the publication which establishes worth, was not previously told about this divestment.

Can you guess the family, the husband and the publication?