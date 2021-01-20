Kellyanne Conway Filmed Allegedly Hitting and Cursing Out her 15-Year-Old Daughter (Watch)

*Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, has made her own name by criticizing her mom’s politics and Trump worship on TikTok.

Her latest post has made headlines for its allegations of physical and verbal abuse against her mother.

“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Conway says of a video she shared that shows an argument between the two, with Kellyanne calling her child an “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”

At another point, Kellyanne mocks Claudia’s speech and refers to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to hit Claudia more than once. The video ends with Kellyanne yelling that she wants Claudia out of the house.

Watch below: