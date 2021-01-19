Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

By Fisher Jack
1

julez & skai-745x881 IG
Julez Smith and Skai Jackson (Instagram)

*Whoa! Talk about kissin’ and tellin’. Well, this is on some next level ish. We’re talking about Solange Knowles’ teenage son Julez Smith who apparently leaked videos of himself and former Disney child star Skai Jackson gettin’ busy. He supposedly did it ’cause she supposedly cheated on him and this was his “git-back” at her.

According to Rhymeswithsnitch, the foul-mouthed 16-year-old took to social media over the weekend to brag that he “f*cked her good and got her addicted then left her.”

Damn young man, where’d you pick up that kind of attitude/ Where’s your home training? OK, we digress

MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
julez-745x982

Anyway, if you’re not familiar with Skai, the 18-year-old gained fame for her starring role as Zuri Ross in Disney’s TV series “Jessie.” She then became a popular internet meme, which made her famous. And she recently competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The bad news is that over the weekend a graphic video of Skai Jackson and Julez began circulating on social media along with a group chat message of Julez trashing Skai after an obviously nasty break-up.

Word is Julez was 15 and Skai was 17 when the video was recorded.

Check out some reactions:

sq said: Out of control….he is heading down the wrong path here. Beyonce will not sacrifice her brand for her nephew’s humiliating and deviant behavior..not her job…..skai, what were you thinking?

Unknown said: Lol he’s a lil bad ass I see but it’s not shocking. Wait until Blu Ivy and the others get older. They gonna be just as of the chain as well. Skai done met her match.

Laa soul said: Best believe Beyonce or someone from her camp called Solange to tell her son to gtfo social media and stop mentioning her name.

TheBarberLady said: Well he just admitted to revenge porn. A crime for which they will still hang his high yella ass by his toes and remind the world that even though hes not a “dark ass” hes still black enough to get fucked up. @10:39 you’re exactly right! He’s not new to this. This lil bitch been doing this and aunti been paying to keep it low

Previous articleBLIND ITEM Family Secrets Exposed
Next articleMan Lived Inside Chicago Airport for 3 Months, Refused to Fly Home Over COVID Fear [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

1 COMMENT

  1. Reading about Solange Son, he is definitely out of control. Tough Love, is truly needed here. Time out does not work in raising children today. You need to let your child know that you are in charge and you are not their equal or friend. Parent first. This is just over the top disrespectful behavior for any man. Young or old. Cut your losses and move on. Because in the end, you’re not only hurting the person, but yourself and everyone connected with you.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Black Celebrity Gossip

Revenge! Solange’s Teen Son Jules Brags of Leaking Sex Tape of Him and Skai Jackson

Fisher Jack - 1
*Whoa! Talk about kissin' and tellin'. Well, this is on some next level ish. We're talking about Solange Knowles' teenage son Julez Smith who...
Read more
Social Heat

NBAer Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family A New Home Says Stephen Jackson

Fisher Jack - 0
*During a recent episode of “The Rematch” with Ethan Thomas, #StephenJackson was a guest where he spoke about his friend #GeorgeFloyd and doing his part to make...
Read more
Social Heat

Word is Trump’s Planning to Issue Over 100 Pardons Before Exit

Fisher Jack - 0
*CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump administration...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams’ Brother (Tommy) Blasts Her for Missing Mother’s Funeral / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 1
*Wendy Williams' brother Tommy is feeling hurt after his sister failed to attend their mother's funeral following her November 29 passing. The funeral was stated...
Read more
Social Heat

Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

Fisher Jack - 0
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO