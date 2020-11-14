Entertainment
THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
*On “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”
The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?
Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.
Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.
Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”
Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience
Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice
Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?
Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!
Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.
Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?
Garcelle: None of it!
Jeannie: Really?!
Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…
Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…
Garcelle: Wait a minute!
Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?
Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!
(EDIT)
Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?
Jeannie: That– no– YES!
Adrienne: Yes.
Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!
Garcelle: I just did! I just did.
Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…
Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!
Adrienne: Do you have someone?
(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)
Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)
Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?
Loni Love: Yeah, she do!
Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.
Jeannie: And, you know what?
Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!
(Loni rolls her eyes)
Garcelle: Look at Loni!
(EDIT)
Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.
Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.
Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…
Garcelle: Come on.
Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.
About THE REAL
Arts & Culture
Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Didn’t Celebrate Biden Win, Going to Howard with Chadwick Boseman & More (Watch)
*Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday to promote the adaptation of his book “Between the World and Me” coming to HBO this month.
The author also spoke about out why he didn’t celebrate Joe Biden’s win, talks about the difficulties of having his book “The Water Dancer” adapted into a film and shares a story about interviewing Chadwick Boseman while covering a protest for their college newspaper.
Watch below:
Entertainment
Songwriter/Rapper Christopher Watson (ABC’s ‘Listen To Your Heart’ Winner) Drops Video For ‘Truth Is’ / WATCH
*“Protect Black Women at All Costs.” That’s the message on the sweatshirt worn by singer, rapper, and songwriter Christopher Watson in the video for “Truth Is,” his latest single. But even if his empathy weren’t emblazoned on his clothing, viewers would still get the message from his music.
Watson‘s songs are warm, smart, welcoming, ingratiating, and instantly appealing. Everything he does makes his social consciousness – and his integrity – manifest. Times are troubled, but Watson‘s sound is as soothing as a cool balm on sunburned skin.
Which doesn’t mean it’s always easygoing. The Florida-born, Los Angeles–based artist can be firm when he needs to be – and whether he’s singing or rapping, Watson can generate an impressive amount of heat. This spring, he captured millions of hearts as one of the winners (alongside musical partner Bri Stauss) of The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, a musical offshoot of the popular reality dating show, hosted by Chris Harrison. His sound may be soulful, but his passions are intense, and tracks like “Truth Is” express the searing honesty that animates all of his work. The song is a fearless self-examination and reminder to keep the faith and seek out the truth, no matter how hard it is to find or how artfully it’s been concealed. Oppressors are everywhere, and the wealthy and privileged are busily hardening their hearts. Watson believes that he can touch and change them through his music, and show them that compassion is a priceless commodity. By the end of the song, we bet you’ll share his faith.
MORE NEWS: How Black America Voted for the Democrats in Election 2020. Not Black Men or Black Women Alone. (VIDEO)
“Truth Is” follows Time Changes, a full-length set that was released in January, and which firmly established Christopher Watson as a singer with something powerful to say. It’s a distillation of the political and social ideas that Watson expressed on that set, and it’s the most forceful entreaty he’s yet made. It’s also a gorgeous production, with shimmering electric piano, warm, echoed brass, honeyed backing vocals, and a firm but comforting hip-hop beat.
Parts of the “Truth Is” video are timeless: the lovely urban cinematography, the excitement of a live show, the star’s commanding screen presence. But other elements ground the video in hard 2020 reality. Watson watches footage of protests after the police killing of Breonna Taylor on his smartphone. When he takes to the streets to perform, he’s masked against the pandemic. There’s a message on that mask he wears: No Justice, No Peace. As he’s rapping, he locks eyes with a pretty woman in the crowd, wearing the same mask, with the same message. Even in times of strife, connections are still possible – if we’re willing to speak out and stand for what’s right.
Sports
‘I’m in the Best Shape’ Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Roy Jones Jr.
*London — Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers won a World Series in Texas and the Los Angeles Lakers just won an NBA title in Florida, Brooklyn’s Mike Tyson will soon fight what may be his final match in Los Angeles.
Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. vowed at an official press conference recently, ahead of their November 28 fight in Los Angeles, that both men are training as hard as they did in their primes for their upcoming match.
“I looked at film of Roy when he was at his best because that’s the guy I anticipate fighting,” Tyson said. “I’m in the best shape. I boxed seven rounds so far, and it keeps improving. I’m boxing younger guys and hungry guys, and it’s showing me that, from the looks of things, I’m doing really well.”
Tyson also stressed that he has spared as much as seven full rounds against younger opponents in his training camp for this contest.
“I am the only boss,” he said, referring to his sparring partners. “If you don’t kick my ass, you’re fired. Everyone’s doing their best and if you are not doing your best, you got to go home.”
Tyson also appeared disappointed about the shortened two-minute rounds for this fight, as did Roy Jones, Jr. Professional men’s boxing uses three-minute rounds. Women’s fights use two-minute rounds. Some fights involving senior fighters or certain exhibitions may also use one-minute rounds.
This fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds as per the rules of the California State Athletic Commission. Both men stressed the smaller, 12-ounce gloves and lack of headgear as part of the reason that, from their perspective, this is no exhibition. The winner will be awarded a “Frontline Battle” Belt by the World Boxing Council.
While age may not have softened their desire to win, both men seemed to take a humbler approach when describing his new opponent. Tyson offered that he had turned down offers to face 47-year-old MMA legend and former NFL player Bob Sapp and 48-year-old title contender Shannon Briggs before finding a worthy challenge in Roy Jones, Jr. Tyson also confirmed rumors that the two had once discussed a potential fight in 2003 at a face-to-face meeting in Texas.
Jones offered similar praise of Tyson as one of boxing’s hardest punchers. Jones described the fight as “bucket list” material.
“Everywhere I go in life, young kids always ask me if I ever fought Mike Tyson. And now I’ll be able to say, Yes I did.’”
Triller will live the stream the match on its streaming service and the fight will be available around the globe on a variety of pay-per-view platforms. The organizers also used the press conference to announce the fight will take place at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the nominal home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA championship without the use of their home court. Due to the novel coronavirus, the event had not had a live sports event since early March when the Los Angeles King’a played there.
As things stand, the venue will not admit fans, but, the staging of the event in such a prestigious venue may pave the way for fans later if the conditions improve. The fight had previously been scheduled for an outdoor venue in nearby Carson, CA. No reason for the change in venue was announced, leading to speculation that the change could allow live fans to return, albeit wearing a facemask.
Tyson last boxed in a 2006 exhibition fight against Corrie Sanders. Roy Jones, Jr. last boxed in 2018, when he won a fringe German cruiserweight title against Scott Sigmon. While Tyson has pledged to stage more bouts following this one, Roy Jones, Jr. was coyer.
“I usually judge it how I feel that night,” he said.
(Edited by Matt Rasnic and Jason Reed)
The post ‘I’m in the best shape’ Mike Tyson Says Ahead of Fight with Jones appeared first on Zenger News.
