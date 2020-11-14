THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH



*On “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”

The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?

Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.

Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.

Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!

Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”

Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience

Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice

Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?

Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!

Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.

Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?

Garcelle: None of it!

Jeannie: Really?!

Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…

Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…

Garcelle: Wait a minute!

Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?

Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!

Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?

Jeannie: That– no– YES!

Adrienne: Yes.

Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!

Garcelle: I just did! I just did.

Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…

Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!

Adrienne: Do you have someone?

(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)

Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)

Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?

Loni Love: Yeah, she do!

Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.

Jeannie: And, you know what?

Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!

(Loni rolls her eyes)

Garcelle: Look at Loni!

Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.

Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.

Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…

Garcelle: Come on.

Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.

