Saturday, January 16, 2021
Teacher (Matthew Pierce) Uses Stimulus Funds to Buy Food for Underprivileged Students

By Fisher Jack
Matthew Pierce
*A teacher from Pennsylvania is being praised for his kind and very thoughtful gesture during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of families around the country, including some of his students from his school.

Matthew Pierce, a teacher at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, PA, which provides free education and on-campus housing for low-income kids — decided to use his stimulus checks to help students in need. According to CNN, Pierce has been using his stimulus payments to buy Uber Eats gift cards for many of the kids and their families.

“This one is personal for me. Having been in need … I know what would solve one day’s worth of problems,” he said. “We have to model good civics. It’s not something we’re born with,” Pierce added. “We need to give back in times of need.”

Social Heat

