WILL PACKER Responds to Whether Film, TV Production in Georgia Has Influenced Its Shift from a Red to Blue State

*On this weekend’s Central Ave, record-breaking producer Will Packer (Night School, Girls Trip) responds to how the film and television industry in Georgia may have shifted its voter sentiment.

“For me, it’s about who is putting the work in to treat people right – to demand the type of rights that we need for the people that live and work in this state,” said Packer. He adds, “I am fortunate in that I hire a lot of people in this state. It’s important to me that they have the right representatives looking out for their interests.”

Central Ave is the new nationally syndicated entertainment and pop culture magazine series from Packer. The provocative, socially conscious and diverse Atlanta-based series features the first two women of color to host an entertainment news magazine show: veteran entertainment reporter Julissa Bermudez (BET’s 106 & Park, Empire Girls) and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross. Central Ave, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Packer, debuts two new episodes every weekend (check local listings).

OTHER NEWS: Chester Hollman III – Wrongfully Incarcerated 28 Years by Black Prosecutor and Black Judge – Speaks Out

Balancing timely topics with entertainment-driven segments, the show examines topics including the power of celebrity protests, OJ: 25 years later, whitewashing in voiceover animation, Tyra Banks’ empire, COVID’s impact on Hollywood and Kim Kardashian’s mission around controversial murders. It also features a diverse group of skilled correspondents with different areas of expertise; Van Lathan, along with Kennedy-Rue McCollough, Sloane Glass, Melissa McCarty, Neima Abdulahi and Zack Greenburg.

“Central Ave has changed the way audiences view and relate to pop culture and the entertainment world,” said Will Packer. “The diverse and powerful stories featured on this show are meant to provoke, infuriate and inspire people to make positive changes that will impact our society and the world around us.”