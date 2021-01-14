Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Reportedly Changed Middle Name to ‘Debo’ in Tribute to ‘Friday’ Character



*Prior to his death last month, actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister legally changed his middle name to “Debo,” to honor his character in the 1995 comedy “Friday.”

We previously reported… Lister died at 62 after being found unconscious at his Marina Del Rey condo. Sources say he was not transported to the hospital, and was pronounced dead on the scene. An official cause of death has not been revealed but he is thought to have died due to COVID-19 complications.

His manager Cindy Cowan said, per CNN, that the actor fell ill a week before his death and his symptoms “got really bad, really quick,” adding, “He couldn’t breathe and felt very weak. It literally went so fast.”

Months before his passing, Lister had recovered from COVID-19. But when he started feeling sick again, he suspected he had contracted the virus again.

“He thought maybe his diabetes was starting to kick up because he just wasn’t feeling right,” Cowan said. “He said, ‘I feel like I’m getting COVID again.'”

Lister’s big film break came in 1995, playing Deebo the bully in “Friday,” and in its 2000 sequel, “Next Friday.” He also had roles in the films “The Dark Knight,” “Jackie Brown,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember” and “The Fifth Element.” His television appearance include “Matlock,” “Perfect Strangers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Moesha” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” per PEOPLE.

Ice Cube, who co-starred with Lister in “Friday,” wrote on Twitter after his death: “RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”