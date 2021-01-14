Thursday, January 14, 2021
Issa Rae Confirms ‘Insecure’ to End with Season 5, Naomi Osaka Becomes Louis Vuitton Brand Ambassador

By Ny MaGee
*Issa Rae has confirmed that her hit HBO series “Insecure” is coming to an end with its fifth season.

HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt announced the end of the beloved show on Wednesday. Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge are all set to kick off production on the last season later this month, per Complex

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.” 

The show was partially based from Rae’s online show “Awkward Black Girl,” which ran for two seasons on YouTube. 

READ MORE: Issa Rae is Teaching an Online Class for Creators Looking to Break Into Hollywood (Watch)

 

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said HBO’s Amy Gravitt. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

The fifth and final season of Insecure is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka is debuting her first campaign with Louis Vuitton. Per Vogue, the brand’s spring 2021 campaign also marks the beginning of the tennis star’s new role as ambassador for the luxury fashion house. 

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” said Osaka. “It is such an honor to work with Nicolas—he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.” Clearly, the feeling is mutual. In Ghesquière’s words: “Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values.”

Previous articleTrump Reportedly Refuses to Pay Giuliani After Being Impeached for Second Time
