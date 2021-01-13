Donald Trump is Impeached for SECOND Time by Democrats AND Republicans

*They did it AGAIN. On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time for “incitement of insurrection.” The move comes exactly a week after the inspired a MAGA mob to storm Capitol Hill.

The Democratic majority was joined by some Republicans, making the House’s move bipartisan unlike Trump’s first impeachment less than 13 months ago.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s spokesman confirmed that McConnell informed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he wouldn’t bring the Senate back before January 19, the day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

McConnell’s decision came after the House cleared procedural hurdles and debate had started on the article. Meanwhile, the White House released a statement from Trump, trying to quell future violence, as the House debated.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You,” Trump’s statement said.

