Monday, January 11, 2021
Officer Eugene Goodman Hailed a Hero for Leading Violent Pro-Trump Mob Away From Senate Chamber [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

DC Officer Eugene Goodman
via Twitter

*A Black police officer is being hailed a hero for diverting a pro-Trump mob of right-wing extremists away from the Senate chamber during the terrorist attack on the Capitol building. 

In footage from the attack, Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is seen confronting a crowd of rioters after they stormed the building on Wednesday. The quick-thinking officer leads the angry mob away from a hallway leading to the Senate chamber on the second floor, where politicians and staffers were evacuating. 

According to the Washington Post, Goodman’s actions gave police time to lock the doors to the Senate chamber. 

“Officer Eugene Goodman stood between a mob of rioters and the unguarded United States Senate,” Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street tweeted. “His judgement and quick thinking led them in the opposite direction, saving the lives of Senators and quite literally an institution of democracy itself.”

Check out the clip of Goodman in action below.

READ MORE: Black Capitol Police Officers Describe How They Fought Off ‘Racist-Ass Terrorists’

“As Trump’s fascist mob ransacked the US Capitol, this brave USCP officer kept murderous rioters away from the Senate chamber and saved the lives of those inside. God bless him for his courage,” U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell tweeted. 

We previously reportedly, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has announced his resignation in wake of the deadly Stop the Steal riots at the nation’s Capitol. 

“It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” Sund wrote in his resignation letter. 

Sund reportedly submitted the letter to the Capitol Police Board hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him to step down over his department’s handling of the domestic white terrorists that breached the Capitol building. The event resulted in property damage, over 50 arrests so far (with more to come), and multiple deaths, including an Air Force veteran and a Capitol police officer.

Sund will leave his post on Jan. 16.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

