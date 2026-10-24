Maurice Fonson Drops ‘FUN’ EP After Seven Months of Music-Making in Brazil

The songwriter and producer steps further into the spotlight with five tracks blending R&B, pop and dance influences.

Maurice Fonson – via Instagram

*Songwriter and producer Maurice Fonson is putting his own music front and center with the release of “FUN,” a five-track EP blending R&B, pop and dance influences.

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Released October 16, the project follows his single “Sweet,” which introduced listeners to a more upbeat direction from the artist.

Fonson spent seven months in Brazil writing, producing and completing the EP, drawing inspiration from his time in Rio de Janeiro.

The collection also reflects his work in Los Angeles, where he has built a career writing and producing music across several genres.

And this time, instead of helping another artist find a hit, Fonson is making sure his own name gets the spotlight.

Maurice Fonson Brings the FUN

The EP features “Nice Guy,” “Sweet,” “Fun,” “Love Me Later 2” and “Know Better.”

“The title really says it all. I wanted this project to be about having fun, being free and creating music that people can connect with,” Fonson said in a statement accompanying the release.

“Spending seven months in Brazil gave me the time and space to really live in the music. I wrote, produced and completed the project there, and now I’m excited to finally share it with the world.”

Fonson co-wrote “Sweet” with Adien Lewis. He also collaborated with Marcel Sousa on the title track and several other songs.

From Heavy D to Madonna

Fonson’s songwriting background includes work associated with artists such as Heavy D, Chante Moore and Jennifer Hudson.

His credits also include co-writing Madonna’s “School” from her 2026 album “Confessions II.”

Heavy D’s 2008 album “Vibes” received a Best Reggae Album nomination at the 2009 Grammy Awards. Fonson’s representatives have identified the project in connection with his Grammy credentials, although his specific album contribution remains unconfirmed.

For listeners who first encountered Fonson through his work behind the scenes, “FUN” offers a chance to hear what happens when he takes the lead.

The complete EP is available now on Apple Music.

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