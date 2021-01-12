FBI Warns of Armed Protests Planned at 50 State Capitols This Week [VIDEO]

*The FBI has warned officials in all 50 states that potentially violent and racist right-wing extremists are planning armed protests at state capitol buildings and the U.S. Capitol.

According to an FBI bulletin, the pro-Trump protests start this week and continue until at least Inauguration Day, Complex reports.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January,” the bulletin read. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

This memo comes less than week after white domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol building, which left five dead (including a cop) and dozens injured.

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Wednesday amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The president had urged his supporters to fight against the event, and they responded to his call to action. An armed standoff with police took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, and several hours would pass before the building was cleared of the domestic terrorists.

Amid the riots, Trump responded to the stunning display of insurrection in a tweet by telling the violent mob “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Trump is facing a second impeachment for inciting the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the House resolution, which has more than 200 co-sponsors, states. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

The president is expected to defend his tarnished legacy Tuesday (Jan. 12) with a speech in Alamo, Texas.