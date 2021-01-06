Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Vivica A. Fox Catching Heat for Calling Young Thug a ‘Sexy Ass Cockroach’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Vivica A Fox, Young Thug
*Vivica A. Fox is catching heat for calling rapper Young Thug “a sexy ass-looking cockroach.”

The comment was made during a Cocktails with Queens segment this week.

The full conversation started when Fox was asked what she thought about Thug’s style.

“You know he’s, like, just like a good sexy ass-looking cockroach,” Fox said. “And I don’t mean that mean. You know what I mean? It’s like, the hair and everything like that. He’s got rockstar quality. He could be a great animation character.”

Social media users have acccused Fox of pushing anti-Blackness and colorism with her statement. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The actress continued. “I meant that in the kindest term though, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because his features are just very, you know. But he’s very rockstar. He loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons, and he makes good music. But his ass is not as big as Jay-Z’s.”

The hosts were dishing about Young Thug’s since-clarified comments about Jay-Z’s catalog. Speaking with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Thug claimed that Jigga doesn’t have 30 stadium anthems, unlike himself who has at least 40. 

After catching heat from hip hop aficionados on social media who pointed out that the rapper has plenty of hits, Young Thug took to Instagram to back track his remarks.

“I was talking to [sic] fast but y’all know what I meant,” he wrote. 

“I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches,” Thug said in response. “I’m not just literally saying him. I’m saying n**gas who you thinking…”

Watch the Cocktails with Queen segment below. The comments about Young Thug start around the two-minute mark. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

