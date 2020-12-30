*OUR ROOTS began featuring on the supportive and appreciative EURWEB in 2008.

And now, several years and an award later, OUR ROOTS Black History in Motion is a new spin-off and concept of a historic journey that originally began as a school project whilst Comic artist TAYO Fatunla was a student at The Kubert School in New Jersey, US. There, he first created the series for newspaper, magazine and online publications, which he initially titled African Sketchbook.

RELATED NEWS: TAYO Fatunla/ECBACC – The Philly Comic e-Convention Goes Online

OUR ROOTS chronicles many prominent black historical figures and many unknown, events, and customs. And thus this contribution, through art and journalism to racial understanding is now gradually turning into digital animated series. Stay tuned. OUR ROOTS Black History in Motion in production is coming soon.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com / [email protected]