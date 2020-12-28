Monday, December 28, 2020
Kenya Barris Files Restraining Order Against His Sister Colette – Calls Her A Threat to Him & Kids

By Fisher Jack
Kenya Barris & Colette Barris
Kenya & Colette Barris

*Brotherly and sisterly love is NOT what’s going down as far as ‘Black-ish’ creator, Kenya Barris and his sister, Colette Barris.

Seems there’s some serious “ish” between them. The TV producer is asking a judge to step in to force his sister to keep her distance … because he claims she’s cashing in on his name, and threatening his kids.

Kenya Barris recently filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against his own sister, Colette Barris, who teaches professionally and also writes books — because he fears that she’s going to harm his kids.

MORE NEWS: Parents of Black Teen Accused by ‘SoHo Karen’ of Stealing Her iPhone Speak Out – They Blame Racism / WATCH

Colette Barris
Colette Barris

In court documents, Barris details years of alleged incidents in which he claims Colette straight up attached herself to his success to get opportunities in Hollywood. However, when her stalled projects didn’t work out — either because meetings went nowhere, or because Kenya refused to help her — he’s now paranoid that Colette will do something crazy and take out her anger against him on his six children.

Because of his concern, he’s requesting that a judge enforce a court-ordered shield of protection which means she has to stay away from him and his family and cease communication.

Here’s more via TMZ:

Kenya says he’s had a rocky relationship with his sis for years, all because he claims she insists on cashing in on the family name and using him for her own prospects … not to mention allegedly demanding he take care of her and their extended fam with cash.

Kenya describes several alleged episodes in which he says Colette has procured meetings with big shot studio executives to pitch TV show ideas of her own … all under what Kenya calls false pretenses, using his name and fake support to cozy up and secure face time. In some instances, Kenya says things actually got rolling for her … all because some execs felt pressure to help Colette due to pending projects with him.

There’s also this … Kenya alleges Colette recently sent him a legal demand letter, saying he MUST fund a movie project of hers in the amount of $4 million (based on a novel of hers). He also claims that she’s told him if he doesn’t do what she says … she’d go public.

Now, he’s had it and wants her to keep away. Seems he beat her to the punch.

Fisher Jack

